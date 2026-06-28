Dear Scott Wiener,

We met not that long ago. At a table inside a California legislative room. Where we practiced the American way. You proposed legislation. A conversion therapy bill. And I sat in opposition. I would never have said, before yesterday, that we were on the same side in any way. You have, over and over again, pushed and proposed and pushed and proposed bills that I find to be extreme.

But yesterday, two videos surfaced. That I watched. And felt real, serious concern and pain for you.

The demand in both videos is never about action. It is always, only, about words.

In the bar, a man points his finger inches from Scott Wiener’s face and demands he say it. Say “Free Palestine.” Say it here. Say it now. On camera. Into the recording. The ask isn’t a conversation. It isn’t a debate. It is a performance of submission, demanded in real time, with a camera running to capture either the capitulation or the refusal.

Wiener says almost nothing. In three minutes of footage, he speaks only once — to deny taking money from AIPAC. That’s it. And you can watch it on his face. The calculation. The fear. The decision to go quiet and take it rather than give the bully what he came for.

Two days later at Dolores Park, the Trans March, a crowd surrounds him. And again — the demand is for words. “Say something. Redeem yourself.” His 22 years of showing up, his legislative record, the bills he carried — none of it counts. Only the words spoken on demand, in that moment, into that camera, would have been enough. And even then, we know it wouldn’t have been.

I know that face.

Scott Wiener is a Jew. I am a lesbian. Neither of us chose it, performed it, or can be argued out of it. It is not an identity we assembled from a list of options and pinned to ourselves for community and comfort. It is not a furry suit. It is not a flag tied around your neck that you can untie when the crowd turns. It is not something that was handed to us by a therapist or a Tumblr post or a moment of social contagion in a friend group. It simply is. It was before we had words for it and it will be after this moment passes.

And I think that is exactly why they come for us the way they do. Because we won’t say it. Not because we are brave, necessarily, or because we have calculated the political cost and decided to hold the line. But because we can’t.

You cannot make a Jew say he is not a Jew by screaming at him in a bar. Not yet. But we know where this goes. We have seen where this goes. A bully with enough power behind him, with real violence at his back, has done exactly that. The demand lands differently when what they’re demanding you deny is not a preference or a position but a fact about your own existence. It lands differently because we both know, Scott, that the man in that bar is not the last stop. He is the first one.

There is something forming, I think, at this particular moment in history, at this particular intersection of pressure. The gays and the Jews. Two groups who have been here before — who know what it looks like when the crowd decides your existence is the problem, when your presence requires justification, when someone gets a camera in your face and demands you perform your own erasure. We have been the ones they practiced on. And we have learned, across generations and at great cost, that saying it does not make it stop. It only tells them it worked.

Maybe that is why, in the end, we will not say it.

We watched the bar video at dinner last night. My four year old, my six year old, my eight year old. I didn’t have to explain much. They watched a man get cornered, a finger jabbed in his face, a voice demanding he perform words he didn’t believe — and they knew. Immediately. The way children know things before they have language for them.

My six year old, who is fiery and athletic and has never once backed down from anything, wanted to know why Scott didn’t punch him in the nose. And we talked about that. About how the moments when someone is in your face, when your blood is up, when every instinct says fight — those are exactly the moments when your choices matter most. When who you are is most visible. Scott Wiener sat at that table with his back against the wall and chose not to give the bully what he came for. That takes something.

But my kids didn’t need me to explain why it was wrong. They knew. Because they have been there.

My three youngest boys — two Black and one biracial — have been bullied for their family. For who we are to each other. A girl once demanded that my children say out loud that I am not their mother. Because I am Hispanic and white. Because she had decided that the family in front of her did not make sense, did not fit, and someone needed to say so. On the playground, they have been taunted to explain how they are brothers — and then had a bully demand they say out loud: that is not my brother.

Say it. Just say it. Say what I need you to say so I can feel the power of making you.

They have heard that demand before. In a smaller voice, on a smaller stage, but the same demand. The same thing that man wanted from Wiener at that bar. The same thing the crowd at the Trans March wanted when they told him to say something, to redeem himself, to perform his loyalty in words. My eight year old, my six year old, my four year old watched that video and felt something they already knew in their bodies. They felt for him. They said so.

Usually when we see a child bully another child we think — something is wrong at home, this is learned, this child is hurting. And often that’s true. But we also make bullies by indulgence. By letting the loudest voices rule without limit or consequence. By declining to be the adult in the room who says: here are the parameters. Here is where this stops.

I love that word — parameters. When I take my kids to the creek or the playground, I lay them out clearly. Here is where you can go. Here is what keeps us safe. Here is what lets all of us be here together.

Break these and there is a consequence — not because I am cruel, but because that is how a society functions. That is how a community holds.

We stopped doing that at Pride. We let them push the police out of the parade. We let them demand that no one in uniform could march with their union. And when organizers tried to find a middle ground — when they listened, when they reversed course — it still wasn’t enough.

In St. Louis, my city, PrideSTL banned uniformed officers in 2019. The community pushed back. The organizers listened and reversed the decision. And the Metro Trans Umbrella Group — who had been named grand marshals of that very parade — resigned in protest anyway. The reversal itself was the offense. There was no correct answer. There was no version of events where the outcome was acceptance. The demand is never actually about the uniforms.

In San Francisco, the president of the police officers association who fought the uniform ban was Tracy McCray. A Black lesbian. A 33-year veteran of the SFPD. They told her to take off her uniform if she wanted to march in Pride. They told a Black lesbian cop that her visibility made people uncomfortable. She and her officers refused to march at all. The mayor refused to march. Scott Wiener represented San Francisco when that happened. He said nothing. He set no parameters. He was the adult in the room who did not step in.

And we called that progress. We called that inclusion. We let the loudest and most aggressive set the terms, and we watched as they called it liberation.

And so a man who has spent 22 years showing up walked into Dolores Park alone and got surrounded.

I know what it is to stand in a crowd that was supposed to be yours and feel it turn. I know what it is to have someone demand you perform a sentence — just say it, just say the words — and understand in your body that saying it would not end anything. It would only be the beginning.

I cannot go to Pride in my own hometown anymore. Not without security arrangements. I will not say that giving children puberty blockers, cross sex hormones, or surgeries is the right thing to do — ever. I will not agree, out loud, on command, on camera, that the thing I know to be untrue is true.

Scott Wiener walked into that march, by all appearances, alone. After 22 years of attending. He was on his way to a trans-led Shabbat service — still showing up, still trying to hold multiple things at once. And they surrounded him.

The first move is never the policy. It is never the actual debate. It is the words. It is pronouns, and names, and land acknowledgments, and “trans women are women,” and now “free Palestine.” The demand for spoken submission comes first because the goal was never to win a debate — because honestly, can they?

The goal is to establish, publicly and on the record, who has the power to put words in whose mouth. A bully doesn’t need you to believe it. A bully needs you to say it.

Scott, you have not come to stand with us when we refused to say it. When women lost jobs, platforms, friends, and safety for refusing to say “trans women are women” — you were not there. I am not going to pretend otherwise and I don’t think you would either.

But I am a mother. My children are watching. Not just watching the videos — watching me. Watching what I do with what I believe when it costs something. Watching whether the thing I teach them about bullies and about standing up for people who are being wronged applies only to people who agree with me.

It isn’t complicated, even when it’s hard. It is simply the right thing to do.

If I had been in that park, I would have walked with you. Silently. No signs, no statements, no press release. Just walked alongside you through that crowd the way you should be able to walk through a park in your own city. The way you should now show up for the lesbians like me who can no longer safely go to Pride.

If I had been in that bar, I would have stood up and placed myself between you and the man with his finger in your face. Silently. Not because we are allies in the way that word gets used now, flattened into a performance of its own. But because that is what you do when you see a bully making demands of someone who is simply trying to exist in a room.

My kids would have understood. They already do.

With all sincerity,

Jamie Reed

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