Jamie Reed

Jamie Reed

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Haley's avatar
Haley
Jun 28

I had such mixed emotions watching that video because the distain that Weiner has held for women like me, who refuse to give up our sex based rights and say that men can be women at will, makes me dislike him intensely, he has betrayed women with his misogyny.

But I also believe that Israel has a right to exist and to defend itself, and I recognize that antisemitism just like misogyny and homophobia are on the rise. What happened to him, what is happening to Jews across the world in the name of “progress” and “kindness”, is wrong just like what is happening to women is wrong. So I had empathy for him in that moment. Perhaps it will be an eye opening experience for him, like it has been for so many when the “be kind” crew turns their version of “kindness” on him. I hope so.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Not so young anymore.'s avatar
Not so young anymore.
Jun 28

Scott had already caved several months ago to the free Palestine crowd and called Israel’s actions a genocide. But it wasn’t enough. It never is. It never will be.

Reply
Share
34 replies
125 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jamie Reed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture