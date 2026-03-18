Jamie Reed

Jamie Reed

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Mom First's avatar
Mom First
4h

Not a lesbian but a tomboy, I attended an all girls party in the 80s. I wore fancy black dress shoes, white lace socks, dark blue jeans held up by a rainbow belt (inspired by Punky Bruster & Rainbow Bright). My mother asked me if I was sure on my outfit choice and I absolutely was! However, I questioned it when I saw all the lace and curls worn by the girls. Once the party games began and we had to crawl on the floor, I was then very happy with my choice.

I chose a boys frame 10 speed bike for its color. Strangers in the neighborhood yelled out hateful comments and I cried all the way home.

I wore pants at my first job rather than the skirt, climb ladders and did physical things myself.

I wore gym shoes my wedding day before it was a thing.

Some women around me didn’t get me or relate, I didn’t want children, until one day I did. Then suddenly I had something in common with these women and they began to talk to me and treat me differently.

I don’t know what I would have done or thought with the trans idea presented to me when I was young. I know my life would have been destroyed if I did.

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Ovah Reese's avatar
Ovah Reese
7h

Your writing is the knife. Thank you, as always.

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