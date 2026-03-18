She brought a knife with her when she moved in. A Japanese folded steel kitchen knife. I had never owned anything like it — the blade patterned faintly from the layering, the metal bearing the history of its own making.

She showed me how to care for it the way she does most things she loves: with a kind of mock-seriousness that is, once you know her, indistinguishable from the real thing. “Never the dishwasher,” she said. “Hand wash only. Dry it with a clean towel.” And then, because she is who she is: “If you don’t take care of this knife, it will become your death object.” She was joking. She was not joking.

So every night I pull a fresh towel from the stack under the sink. I lay the knife flat. I dry one side, then flip it. The motion has become a kind of ritual — unhurried, deliberate. It is the only knife in the holder. It sits there alone. Sharp, and at the ready, and entirely itself.

That knife has been on my mind far more than makes sense for an ordinary kitchen tool.

The Lost Years

I didn’t tell anyone.

What I knew about myself at that age was a truth without a home. I grew up Catholic, which conditioned me to see the body as a problem, with mine being a source of shame before I had done anything with it to be ashamed of. Furthermore I was never delicate. I was athletic and strong, with the solid and capable body of a swimmer, yet I learned early on that I didn’t quite fit the mold.. The lesbian community I eventually found prized a kind of butchness that wasn’t me. I was a femme anomaly even in a subculture for anomalies. I was too butch for the straight world, and too femme for the gay one.

So I drifted in the reckless manner of girls who don’t belong anywhere. I drank too much. I hurt myself. I had sex I didn’t want, searching for fulfillment I couldn’t name. Alone with what nobody knew but me, I kept flailing, in the way you do when you can’t stay still because you’re drowning.

I didn’t have language for what I was. I only knew that I was wrong somehow, and that wrongness weighed me down and pulled me under.

When I eventually found my way into work at a gender clinic, I told myself—and believed— that I was helping. But I can see now what was invisible to me then. The ideology I was immersed in offered the very thing I had been hungry for since adolescence: an explanation. It provided a framework that gathered up all that old, heavy wrongness and finally gave it a name.

You’re not broken. You’re just in the wrong body.

I had felt that. I had felt exactly that. And here was an institution, a medicine, and a community recasting my feeling as a diagnosis rather than an old psychic wound. I called myself “gender queer.” I let the pronoun rituals wash over me, week after week, until my sense of self became a blur.

That’s how it works. You don’t notice the water rising.

She

I met her well after my quiet life of belonging fell apart over my efforts to follow my conscience, which swept me into a very public storm. By then, I had become a whistleblower—a person quoted, argued over, and diminished to a talking point. My name no longer belonged to me. I was tired in a marrow-deep way.

She was tired too, navigating a different scale of loss. She had also paid a price—a steady attrition of her social and professional relationships that thinned into silence, business opportunities vanished, a social calendar emptied. She had taken her own stand against the same ideology out of the headlines and in the shadows. Her losses were less visible, and no less real.

In some ways she represents a number of LGB people I have known — those who did not experience their bodies as misplacement, who resisted the demand to reinterpret themselves, and who paid for that resistance in subtle yet unceasing ways.

She practices Ashtanga yoga every morning before work. This is not a casual habit, but a life organized around repetition and discipline. The same sequence, the same order, six days a week. Breaths counted. Movements memorized. No music, no performance. The room remains quiet, filled only by the sound of inhaling, exhaling, and the soft friction of palms against the mat.

My own athleticism was always combustion. I ran for the high and I still chase it, but more so for that moment when my legs fall into rhythm, the horizon opens, and I could run forever. But that state has always required something external: music pumping through headphones at a volume high enough to drown out the small interior voice. I push my thoughts aside, moving fast enough to avoid feeling the body fully. I dissolved myself into something bright and anesthetized.

Soccer was where I brutalized my body. As goalkeeper, I broke fingers and taped them together inside my gloves to keep playing. I slammed myself into others without hesitation, diving at feet and hitting the ground hard only to get up again. I loved the collision, that it marked me as I walked off the field bloodied and victorious.

Despite my sense of not fitting in, I can see now that I wasn’t an outlier in how I used my body. I may have been femme, but I shared a specific drive with many of the lesbians I knew: a gravitation toward sports where strength is currency and aggression is permitted. In soccer, hockey, or rugby, we found places to inhabit our bodies forcefully, without apology. For us, sport is where winning is clean and measurable, and a way to metabolize something unnamed.

I told myself it was discipline. Sometimes it was. But I see it now as a form of penance — a way to exhaust the restless wrongness I lacked the language to define. I believed if I could push hard enough, I could outrun the wrongness.

She, however, never tries to leave her body.

When she practices, she doesn’t chase transcendence. She holds the poses past the point of comfort breathing through strain rather than attacking it. There is no vanishing point, no chemical escape. Her body does not dissolve; it remains.

Watching her unsettled me at first. There was no violence in her relationship to herself. No negotiation. No argument. She did not experience her body as a thesis. She did not experience it as a mistake. It was simply the ground she stood on.

When people tried to draw me back into debate — to relitigate the headlines that had already rearranged my life — she would listen. And then she would say, quietly, to offer comfort but to state a fact: “The body is the self. It is where we have to live. There is nowhere else to go.”

She had never needed the explanation I once clung to because she had never experienced her difference as displacement. She did not seek transcendence; she practiced return.

That distinction — between escape and inhabitation — clarified a truth I had spent years blurring.

The Knife

Every night as I wash that knife by hand, I take the moment as a breath.

I hold it under warm water, careful of the edge. I dry it the way she showed me — one side, then the other, the towel folded thick enough that my fingers don’t slip. I lay it flat for a moment before sliding it back into the block. It is the only knife in the holder. It does not share space.

For a long time I tried to transcend my body not through sport, but through interpretation — through language, through ideology, through the promise that what I felt could be solved if I renamed it. I tried to make my body mean something other than what it was. I mistook explanation for clarity.

The knife offers no explanation.

It simply is what it is.

That small pause at the sink — the warm water, the weight of steel in my hand, the simple act of caring for something without trying to transform it — it anchors me to this moment.

It is one tiny moment I wish I could hand to the parents of trans-identified children, and to the children themselves, so many of them unmoored and flailing.

Just this: a breath. A body that does not need to be interpreted before it can be inhabited.

I slide the knife back into its place. Entirely itself.