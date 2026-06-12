Jamie Reed

Jamie Reed

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Niamh Ni Argain's avatar
Niamh Ni Argain
Jun 12

Superb piece. The expression 'mental health distress,' is accepted, like moat of modern ideas with very little questioning. Such as what might have caused it, as you mention at one point.

How many, tragically, were sexually abused? Suffered parental neglect or violence? Were exposed to severe hard-core pornography at a young age? Suffer loneliness and lack of connection? Or even just standard adolescent angst?

Is any of the above ever questioned?

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Sasha Aguilar's avatar
Sasha Aguilar
Jun 12

Beautiful analogy and I wonder if we humans are learning to ask fewer interesting questions. We should all endeavor to peel back the varnish.

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