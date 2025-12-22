Jamie Reed
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The Knife
She brought a knife with her when she moved in.
13 hrs ago
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Jamie Reed
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February 2026
We Will Also Fight for Obergefell
Gay rights need protection from both the right and the left.
Feb 13
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December 2025
Mountains of Belief
The mountains of West Virginia feel like they never end as I drive along in my girlfriend’s car, following behind her in the U-Haul.
Dec 22, 2025
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Jamie Reed
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November 2025
Until They Make the Save
At the community swimming pool where I work as a lifeguard, we’ve made two saves that are burned into my memory.
Nov 6, 2025
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Jamie Reed
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October 2025
Your Next Bold Move
Purity Politics and the Death of the Left
Oct 20, 2025
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Mixed Rice Crackers
Coward or Courage
Oct 6, 2025
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Relaunch: Introducing Lauren Leggieri
Stay Informed and Not Afraid to Dissent
Published on Informed Dissent
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Oct 4, 2025
59:44
September 2025
The Words I Needed to Hear
Growing up gender nonconforming in a world that stayed silent — and what today’s kids are being told instead.
Sep 24, 2025
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Jamie Reed
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LGB Courage Coalition
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Evidence-Based Hubris
Gordon Guyatt and the Fight for Accountability in Medicine
Published on Courage Coalition
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Sep 9, 2025
Body Ritual Among the Ebohpomoh
An Ethnographic Account from a Former Initiate
Sep 3, 2025
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August 2025
The Day My Tattoo Became a Story
In an interview for The New York Times, a reporter used my anarchist tattoo as shorthand for who I am. She wasn’t wrong — but not for the reason she…
Aug 20, 2025
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Across the Chest, Across the Map
On memory, mastectomy, and the beginning of the war against gender ideology
Aug 6, 2025
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© 2026 Jamie Reed
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